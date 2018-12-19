Farmers shine with Christmas Tractor Run
Farmers light up Isle of Man with Christmas Tractor Run

Young farmers have brought festive cheer to the Isle of Man with the Christmas Tractor Run.

Dozens of tractors decorated with Christmas lights were in the festive convoy in aid of the island's food bank.

