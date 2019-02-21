Beach Buddies clean up plastic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Plastic pollution: Beach Buddies making Isle of Man's 'world's cleanest'

A campaign is under way on the Isle of Man to make the island the "cleanest in the world".

Tonnes of waste, including many plastic items, are being washed up along the Manx coastline every year.

In response, more than 11,000 volunteers - over 13% of the island's population - have become Beach Buddies and are working to clean up the beaches.

The project was launched by Bill Dale to protect the island's wildlife.

  • 21 Feb 2019
Go to next video: The plastic smokers leave behind