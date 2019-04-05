Manx's only blacksmith quits after 25 years
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Last Manx blacksmith evicted from workshop

The Isle of Man's only working blacksmith has decided to retire after being evicted from his workshop.

The Manx government, which owns the land, has repossessed the land for the island's old electric railway.

A spokesman said the government had offered the blacksmith alternative land.

  • 05 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The old trades attracting young blood