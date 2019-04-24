Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forgotten film photos reunited with families after 30 years
A photo shop is appealing for people to reclaim snaps they left for printing but never collected.
Morrison Photos in Douglas, on the Isle of Man, has published scores of images - some dating back nearly 30 years - on its Facebook page.
Its owners said the response has been incredible, and they've even managed to find some of the families shown in the long-forgotten pictures.
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-isle-of-man-48026419/forgotten-film-photos-reunited-with-families-after-30-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window