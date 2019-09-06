Top chef's mission to reduce food miles

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isle of Man chef forages for the freshest ingredients
An Isle of Man chef has described her mission to forage for many of her restaurant's ingredients in a bid to reduce food miles.
Pippa Lovell is the head chef and owner of the Versa eatery on the island and believes strongly in local produce.
She said: "Now that I run my own business, I can make the choice of where the produce comes from.
"I can just walk down the road and pick it - free, fresh and local."
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-isle-of-man-49615002/isle-of-man-chef-forages-for-the-freshest-ingredientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window