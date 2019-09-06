Top chef's mission to reduce food miles

Video

An Isle of Man chef has described her mission to forage for many of her restaurant's ingredients in a bid to reduce food miles.

Pippa Lovell is the head chef and owner of the Versa eatery on the island and believes strongly in local produce.

She said: "Now that I run my own business, I can make the choice of where the produce comes from.

"I can just walk down the road and pick it - free, fresh and local."