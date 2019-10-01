Severe flooding hits the Isle of Man

Media player
Laxey: Villagers trapped by severe flooding on the Isle of Man
A major incident has been declared on the Isle of Man after severe flooding left people trapped in their homes.
The village of Laxey was cut off for a time when the river burst its banks and poured into the streets.
With "no safe access to the village by sea or road for a time", a UK Coastguard helicopter was sent to the scene and remained on stand-by for several hours, said a government spokesman.
01 Oct 2019
