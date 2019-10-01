Media player
Isle of Man: Fire engine swept away by flood water
A fire crew had an "extremely lucky" escape when their engine was washed down a road in flood waters on the Isle of Man.
The village of Laxey was hit by severe flooding and people were left trapped in their homes.
John Murtagh, deputy chief fire officer of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, said crews had to take refuge in some local homes.
01 Oct 2019
