Stowaway cat sneaks into hand luggage
A couple going on holiday found a surprise visitor inside their hand luggage at the airport.

Nick and Voirrey Coole, from the Isle of Man, were travelling to New York from the island's airport when Candy was discovered by security staff.

The couple said the team at the airport were "fantastic" when they discovered the four-legged additional passenger.

Candy was taken back home while the couple continued with their journey.

  • 16 Oct 2019