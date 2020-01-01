Swimming on New Year's Day: "Not as bad as I thought"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Year's Day swimming: "Not as bad as I thought"

Hardy souls on the Isle of Man have been braving the chilly coastal waters to make an invigorating start to 2020 as part of the annual New Year's Day Dip tradition.

One participant said: "I don't know why the Manx people like doing it. It's living by the sea, isn't it?"

  • 01 Jan 2020