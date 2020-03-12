Video

Loganair taking over some Flybe's patient transfers between the Isle of Man and Liverpool is a "lifeline", a woman whose baby has a spinal condition has said.

Joanne Crellin has to take her son, Blay, to Liverpool for hospital appointments every week.

Flybe held the contract for patient transfer flights carrying thousands of people to UK hospitals each year for appointments not available on the island.

Loganair has stepped in to cover some immediate flights, although a long term solution is yet to be reached.