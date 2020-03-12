Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flybe collapse: Loganair steps in to run patient transfer flights
Loganair taking over some Flybe's patient transfers between the Isle of Man and Liverpool is a "lifeline", a woman whose baby has a spinal condition has said.
Joanne Crellin has to take her son, Blay, to Liverpool for hospital appointments every week.
Flybe held the contract for patient transfer flights carrying thousands of people to UK hospitals each year for appointments not available on the island.
Loganair has stepped in to cover some immediate flights, although a long term solution is yet to be reached.
-
12 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-isle-of-man-51855671/flybe-collapse-loganair-steps-in-to-run-patient-transfer-flightsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window