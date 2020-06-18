Isle of Man pubs welcome back drinkers

Video

Pub-goers in the Isle of Man have welcomed the chance to return to their local for a drink.

The island this week became the first place in the British Isles to scrap social distancing after recording no coronavirus cases for 28 days.

All pubs, clubs and restaurants have been closed since 23 March to stop the spread of Covid-19.

At The Cat With No Tail in Douglas, assistant manager Megan O'Loughlin said: "It's been a hard few weeks but we're happy to be back".