Loved ones are reuniting on the Isle of Man after it reopened its border to fully-vaccinated travellers.

New rules allow people from the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands who have had both Covid vaccine doses to enter the island without restrictions.

Former Manx resident Lucy, who is working as a nurse in the UK, hugged her mother as she returned for the first time since October.

She said it was a "bit strange" not to have any restrictions.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk