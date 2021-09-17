The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

Sarah Maltby (Manx Labour Party) is one of four candidates standing in the constituency of Douglas South.

BBC Isle of Man asked Ms Maltby three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are Claire Christian, Gerard Higgins and Paul Quine.