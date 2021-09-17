The Isle of Man general election to appoint 24 members of the House of Keys takes place on 23 September.

There are two seats available in each of the island's 12 constituencies, and the successful candidates will serve in the positions until 2026.

Luke Parker (independent) is one of eight candidates standing in the constituency of Ramsey.

BBC Isle of Man asked Mr Parker three key questions ahead of polling day.

The other candidates standing for the constituency are Alex Allinson, Robert Cowell, Lawrie Hooper, Jonathan Kinrade, Simon Mann, Leonard Singer and Erica Spencer.