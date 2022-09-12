The Queen visited a care home in the south of the Isle of Man during a trip to the island in 2003.

It was Her Majesty's last trip to the island and she took the opportunity to chat to residents like they were "old friends", former Southlands residential home manager Jackie Bairstow said.

Ms Bairstow, who led the Queen on a tour of the home, remembers the visit fondly.

