The Queen’s warmth and openness when meeting people on the Isle of Man has been praised by a former Manx politician.

Former President of Tynwald Clare Christian met Queen Elizabeth II three times during her trips to the island.

Mrs Christian, who breeds heavy horses, was able to share her love of the animals with Her Majesty during a trip to the Royal Manx Agricultural Show in 1989.

