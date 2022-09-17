King Charles III has been formally proclaimed Lord of Mann for a second time on the Isle of Man at a special sitting of the Isle of Man’s parliament.

The new King was first proclaimed as the island’s head of state at a short ceremony at Government House on Sunday.

However, tradition dictates that a second proclamation take place in the open air at Tynwald Hill in St John’s, the ancient seat of the Kings and Lords of Mann.

The second ceremony, which took place on Friday, drew crowds from across the island.

