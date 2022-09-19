People across the Isle of Man have gathered together to mourn the death of the Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty held the title Lord of Mann throughout her 70-year reign.

People came together to watch the funeral of the monarch in community halls, churches and pubs.

A complete guide to the Queen's funeral

Today, the door swings shut on the Elizabethan era

Obituary: A long life marked by a sense of duty

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk