Hundreds of primary school pupils from across the Isle of Man have sung together for world peace.

The event, to mark World Peace Day, saw students from 16 schools join Ukrainian children to perform at Tynwald Hill in St John's.

It was organised to fundraise for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which provides food, water and medical assistance for people in the war-torn country.

