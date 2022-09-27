The Great Laxey Wheel is once again turning on the Isle of Man.

The Victorian landmark has been out of action since September 2020 due to structural faults.

But Manx National Heritage has said a project to conserve and repair the iconic structure is now nearing completion.

Testing is being carried out on the 72ft (22m) diameter wheel before it is fully recommissioned

Built in 1854, it is once again the largest working waterwheel of its kind in the world.

Known as the Lady Isabella, the Victorian wheel was originally used in mining.

