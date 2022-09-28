Beads from a 4,000-year-old jet necklace and bracelet found on the Isle of Man have gone on display for the first time.

The intricately decorated items were unearthed during a four-year archaeological dig in the west of the island in 2019.

The Round Mounds of the Isle of Man project focussed on Bronze Age burial practices.

The jewellery is now on display at the Manx Museum, in Douglas, after being declared treasure at an inquest earlier this month.

