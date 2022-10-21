Pupils at the Isle of Man’s Manx language primary school have been celebrating the importance of speaking the island’s native tongue.

It comes 30 years after Manx lessons were first introduced in the island's schools, as reported on BBC North West Tonight in 1992.

Yn Bunscoill Gaelgagh pupils spoke to BBC reporter and native Manx speaker Ewan Gawne, who has been reflecting on being one of the first to benefit from the language's revival.

