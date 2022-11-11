Armed forces veterans have gathered to observe a two-minute silence on Armistice Day on the Isle of Man.

Wreaths were laid in a ceremony at the war memorial on Douglas Promenade.

Gulf War veteran Charlie Brown, who served in the RAF, laid a cross in memory of Manx pilot Keith Collister, who died aged 26 in a training exercise shortly before the conflict.

