War veterans have gathered on the Isle of Man to pay tribute to their fallen comrades on Remembrance Sunday.

Crowds gathered for a ceremony at the war memorial in the island's capital, Douglas, where poppy wreaths were laid to commemorate the dead.

A two-minute silence was held to remember those who died in conflict.

Organised by Douglas Council in conjunction with the Royal British Legion, tributes were paid by the Mayor of Douglas Janet Thommeny, as well as representatives of the armed forces, charities, and other community groups.

