Thousands of people have flocked to the Isle of Man's capital for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Families packed the streets in the centre of Douglas to see the main shopping areas illuminated and take part in a variety of festive activities.

The event, organised by Douglas Council, also marked the start of late night shopping in the capital.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk