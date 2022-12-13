Douglas residents have raised concerns that a new waste disposal policy is causing problems across the Isle of Man's capital.

Fortnightly bin collections were introduced in September by Douglas Council in a bid to boost recycling rates, which the authority said had since tripled from 5% to 15%.

Concerns were raised at a public meeting that the reduction in black bin collections had led to an increase in fly-tipping and was causing issues with storing waste.

Council leader Claire Wells ruled out reversing the new policy, but said help was available for those struggling to manage their waste.

