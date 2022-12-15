A plaque marking the 200th anniversary of the wreck of a Royal Navy vessel off the south coast of the Isle of Man has been unveiled.

Nine men, three of whom were local men taking part in the rescue effort, lost their lives when the HMS Racehorse was wrecked off Langness.

The tragedy proved to be the catalyst for the founding of the RNLI.

