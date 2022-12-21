More than 250 runners have taken to the streets of Douglas for the annual Santa Dash.

Runners dressed as Santa, elves and reindeer ran the mile-long route through the island's capital to raise money for five local charities.

Isle Listen, Housing Matters, Cruse Bereavement Care, Isle of Man Foodbank and the local branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association are all set to benefit.

Organised by the Isle of Man Bank, the annual event has raised about £250,000 over its 21 years.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk