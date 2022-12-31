A woman who has spent decades caring for injured hedgehogs on the Isle of Man has thanked the public for their support.

Vera Barber has nursed hundreds of the small creatures back to health in her garage in Peel before releasing them back into the wild.

Known locally as the Hedgehog Lady of Peel, she recently received a donation of food for the hedgehogs from the Manx Wildlife Trust after the charity held a public appeal.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk