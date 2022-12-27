The loss of HMS Racehorse is one of more than 2,000 shipwrecks recorded in the waters surrounding the Isle of Man, but it is one that holds a special place in maritime history.

The wreck of the Royal Navy vessel off Langness in December 1822 was a catalyst for the creation of the RNLI.

However, the location of the ship's wreck site has only recently been rediscovered by divers from the Isle of Man Sub-Aqua Club.

Now the story of the ill-fated ship has been highlighted by an exhibition featuring some of the items recovered from it.

