Specialist mechanical engineers have repaired the engine of the Suzuki RG 500 which Mike Hailwood rode to victory in the 1979 Isle of Man Senior TT.

The motorbike has not been ridden since the year of the racing legend’s 14th and final win at the races.

Expert Anthony 'Slick' Bass said it was “a privilege” to work on the “amazing piece of kit from the past”.

"The thing really zings," he added.

