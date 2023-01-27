Tributes have poured in after the death of a 31-year-old disabled man from the Isle of Man who became a social media star.

Darren Douglas from Ramsey found fame posting videos of himself on TikTok showing how he lived his life without the use of his hands.

He died earlier this month after a short period of illness.

Darren's mother Michele Butterworth said he inspired many by showing what people with disabilities can with achieve.

