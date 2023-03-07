Some small business owners on the Isle of Man have said they are worried about how they will cope with soaring electricity costs.

Manx Utilities has announced an average 51% hike in bills, which will be applied in two stages in April and July.

The forthcoming rise has sparked fears that small firms reliant on high electricity usage to operate will be hit hard.

Laundrette owner Brian Johnson said the impact of the increase would be "devastating" on his firm, while fellow business owner Vicky McDowell said she was already cutting her electricity use wherever possible.

