A controlled explosion has been carried out by UK bomb disposal experts after an explosive device was found on an Isle of Man beach.

A member of the public called police at 14:15 GMT on Tuesday after the object was found on Mooragh Promenade.

A police spokeswoman said the object was "set off safely" during the controlled explosion by specialists from the British Army at 07:30.

Roads which had been closed in the surrounding area have since reopened, she added.

