A blanket of snow covered the Isle of Man on Thursday night.

It meant schools, colleges, businesses, heritage sites and many roads remained closed on Friday morning.

Ronaldsway Met Office said snow about 1ft (30cm) deep had fallen in some places.

A spokesman said it was "probably the most significant island-wide snowfall event" the Isle of Man had seen since March 2013 when snow caused disruption for several days in some areas.

While this Thursday night's snowfall was not as severe as that occasion, forecasters have warned that some of the melting snow will turn to ice overnight as temperatures drop.

