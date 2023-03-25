A team of charity trekkers from the Isle of Man are set to take on an Arctic expedition to support mental health services.

The Expedition Limitless group face sub-zero temperatures in their 68-mile (110km) challenge.

To prepare for the challenge, the team spent time taking part in winter survival training in Sweden.

