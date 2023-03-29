The creators of a Manx food bank for pets have said the venture has "really taken off" in its first three weeks.

Helen MacAffer and Marie Wilkins set up the Isle of Man Pet Food Pantry to help people struggling with the cost of living.

The pair collect pet food and then deliver it to owners who need it as they tried to prevent people from having to rehome their animals.

Ms MacAffer said just because someone was going through a difficult patch did "not mean you're not a good animal owner" and for some people a pet was "the only comfort in their lives".

"If we can help support them, and then they can keep their companion, it's best all round," she added.

