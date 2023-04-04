A Long Covid sufferer has welcomed the launch of a dedicated service on the Isle of Man for people in her position.

The support has been set up for those with Long Covid and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) as the conditions share many of the same symptoms.

Ms Wild said the new service would be "huge" for the 1,350 people with the conditions on the island.

"The fact that you're being heard and understood, it will make a massive change to so many people," she said.

