A group of rare Humboldt penguins born at a zoo on the Isle of Man have been relocated to England as part of a European breeding programme.

Six females have been safely transported from Curraghs Wildlife Park, in Ballaugh, to West Midland Safari Park.

Named after reality stars the Kardashians, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendal & Kylie have "settled in quickly," a spokesman said.

