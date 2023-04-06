The Isle of Man's horse tram service for 2023 has been launched, marking the first full season for the popular attraction since the refurbishment of Douglas Promenade began in 2019.

The first Douglas Bay Horse Tram service left Derby Castle shortly after 09:00 BST.

The heritage service will run on a shortened line between that station and the Broadway junction until 29 October.

