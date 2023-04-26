A visiting charity has given a man from the Isle of Man with limited vision the opportunity to drive for the first time.

Speed of Sight, which was set up by blind racing car driver Mike Newman, guides drivers via voice commands in adapted cars.

During a two-day event hosted by the charity Roger Ingrey, who has the sight lost condition nystagmus, reached 90mph at Jurby race track.

Despite feeling nervous beforehand, Mr Ingrey said the experience had been "absolutely brilliant".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk