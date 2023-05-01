A rainforest project will see an entire ecosystem built on the the Isle of Man, the head of Manx Wildlife Trust has said.

Native tree species will be planted over a five year period at the Creg Y Cowin site, as part of a £38m scheme by the Wildlife Trusts.

Leigh Morris said the site, which cost £315,000, had perfect conditions to bring back a so-called Celtic rainforest.

