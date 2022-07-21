A former Army captain has raised more than £10,000 for a veterans charity by swimming from the UK to the Isle of Man.

The 32-mile (51km) crossing took Adam Diver three days with the 46-year-old battling strong tides and currents as well as jellyfish along the way.

It is believed he is the first person to swim the stretch, after he left St Bees in Cumbria on Monday and arrived on the Isle of Man on Wednesday.

The Fleetwood man had to abandon a previous attempt to make the crossing last July due to bad weather.

