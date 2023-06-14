A seminal timepiece created by Roger Smith has broken the world record for sold for a British world record £3.8m.

Pocket Water Number Two was sold by auction house Phillips in New York at the weekend for $4.9m.

The piece has been credited as the reason Mr Smith was allowed to become the only apprentice of celebrated watchmaker George Daniels.

Born in Bolton, Mr Smith worked alongside Mr Daniels on the Isle of Man and has continued his own work on the island.

The previous record price paid for a British pocket watch was £3.6m, for a timepiece made by Mr Daniels himself.

Mr Smith said the sale had been a "profound moment" for him and the figure was "beyond all expectations".

"Pocket Watch Number Two is the most important watch I have made and, for the watch to have received such interest, has also been very humbling," he added.

