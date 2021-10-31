A controlled explosion has been carried out following the discovery of a World War Two mortar round in a plantation.

A bomb disposal squad from the UK's Ministry of Defence carried out the explosion on Glen Wyllin Beach in Kirk Michael on Tuesday at about 07:10 BST.

An exclusion zone was set up on the beach during low tide by Peel Coastguard for the detonation to take place.

The artillery shell was found by a member of the public in Sartfell Plantation on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the coastguard said it had been "decided the safest option was to detonate the ordinance on Glen Wyllin beach whilst the tide was out".

"We set up an exclusion zone on the beach and the bomb squad set their charges and blew up the mortar round," he added.

