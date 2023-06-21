An Isle of Man TT competitor from Spain has been taken on a final lap of the Mountain Course ahead of his funeral.

Raul Torras Martinez, 46, was killed following a crash in this year's first Supertwin TT race.

Hundreds of motorcyclists followed the hearse in the procession, before a service took place at Douglas Borough Crematorium.

The Manx Motorcycle Club said he was "an incredibly popular member of the paddock family".

Mr Martinez had competed in 21 TT races and won 18 bronze replicas.

He was also the fastest ever Spanish rider to have competed at the event.

