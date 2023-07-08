Twins from the Isle of Man who are competing at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey have shared their excitement about meeting fellow competitors from around the world.

William and Wilma Dalugdugan are part of the team travelling for the competition, which runs from 8 to 14 July.

The 17-year-olds from Ramsey will play together in the table tennis mixed doubles.

The pair said despite feeling a bit nervous, they have been training hard together.

As well as mixed doubles, the siblings are also competing in the team event and singles contests.

The event will see competitors and officials travel from 24 islands to compete across 14 sports.

Team Isle of Man are the largest travelling team, with 254 athletes, officials and coaches making the trip to the Channel Island.

It is four years since the last Island Games, as Guernsey's originally date for hosting the biennial event in 2021 was delayed by two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

