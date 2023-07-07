The Isle of Man's passenger and freight vessel Manxman has been welcomed to Manx shores as the first new ferry to serve the island in 25 years.

It is set to replace the Ben-my-Chree as the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s flagship vessel.

The company said the facilities on board were more wide-ranging and accommodate about 300 more passengers than the older vessel.

Managing Director Brian Thomson said it was a “momentous” occasion and it was a honour to have the Manxman as part of the fleet.

The £78m ship was built in South Korea, and arrived on the island on 2 July following a 12,000 nautical mile journey.

