The vicar of a Manx church hopes a colourful flower tower made with 3,000 knitted and crocheted blooms on the outside of the building will encourage people to visit.

The display outside of St Thomas' Church in Douglas is the culmination of more than a years' worth of work by church members, Girlguiding Rainbows and others.

It is held together with bird netting and ropes and was put into place by climbers and other volunteers from the Laxey Mines Research Group.

The Revd Liz Hull said the project aimed to "show some of the vibrancy of what goes on inside the building on the outside" and encourage them to pop in.

The artwork will be on display on the church until the end of August.

