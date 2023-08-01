A former firefighter who responded to the Summerland fire disaster, which claimed 50 lives, has recalled the devastation the crews encountered.

Godfrey Cain said he remembered the heat and the fierce noise the teams faced whilst trying to extinguish the flames, which spread through the entertainment complex on 2 August 1973.

He said in the aftermath of the blaze some of those involved in fighting the flames struggled with what they had experienced, but rarely talked about it.

Fellow firefighter John Skinner, who was on one of the 16 fire engines that tackled the fire, said he and his crew "couldn't believe" the "shock and horror" of the scenes of the tragedy.

He said heading into the blaze was the only time in his career he questioned if he was "doing the right thing".

